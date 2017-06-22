Family with New Baby Struggling Through Heat Wave with No Air Conditioning

ARDEN-ARCADE — A woman in the Arden-Arcade area says she and her family are struggling through the heat wave because their air conditioner does not work.

Justine Usher says her air conditioner has been broken for a year, but these brutal, triple-digit temperatures are making life extra hard for her, her husband and their 5-month-old baby.

Usher and her family moved in through a Sacramento County affordable housing program, and she knows she isn’t the only resident with broken air conditioning.

Usher says the whole family has been sleeping in the living rooms, and her baby has woken up screaming and drenched in sweat.

The apartment property manager said he wasn’t aware of any air conditioning issues.