Johnny Depp: ‘When was the Last Time an Actor Assassinated a President?’

Even before Johnny Depp said it, the actor seemed to know that his comment would be controversial.

“This is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible…” he said, speaking to a crowd on Thursday. “When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?”

The actor was at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK when he made his remarks, which were recorded.

He brought up the topic of President Donald Trump while speaking to the crowd.

“Can we bring Trump here?” he asked.

The UK crowd booed and roared, “No.”

“I think he needs help,” Depp said, as the crowd laughed.

“This is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible,” he said. He paused briefly and said, “But I like that you’re all a part of it.”

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?” he asked.

It appeared to be a reference to John Wilkes Booth, the actor who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Immediately after posing the question, Depp said, “I want to clarify. I’m not an actor.”

The crowd laughed.

“I lie for a living,” he said.

CNN is reaching out to Depp’s publicist.

Last year, Depp played Trump in a nearly hourlong spoof called, “Funny or Die Presents Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie.”