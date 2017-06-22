Kings Fans React to Team’s Draft Picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The party seemed to last forever Thursday night for Kings fans.

"Definitely. I've been cheering since I was a little kid, and it's been a long time since it's felt like this," a Kings fan named Jordan said.

The Kings added four new players through the draft Thursday night -- the most coveted being Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox with the fifth overall selection.

"I love it. Best pick we could have gotten. He's our future," Jordan said.

"And, you know what? Not a lot of people talk about this, but leadership. He has a lot of leadership, so I'm ready for that," said Kings fan Kyle Hayes.

Kings Vice President of Basketball Operation Vlade Divac deserves a lot of the credit for not just rebuilding a Kings team that hasn't been to the playoffs in more than a decade, but for creating a buzz around the franchise -- one that hasn't been heard from for a long time.

"This is exciting. We get to rebuild, and I'm getting to experience all of this, the rebuilding, and I'm becoming a real big fan of the Kings. I think it's awesome," said Kings fan Amari Barber.

"They've got a lot of pieces. I think it's going to take a couple of years, but at least there is something to look forward to now," said fan Scott Delhotal.

"Everyone wants to see what the new franchise is going to look like, and so far, it looks pretty good," said Kings fan Chaz Thompson.