Local Barbershop Vandalized Again

SACRAMENTO — Supreme Barber Lounge on Broadway in Tahoe Park was vandalized again.

The barbershop was vandalized on January 31 and just had their soft re-opening on February 22. Now, just four months later, the business is again cleaning up the damage from vandals.

Back in January, suspects broke glass, ripped chairs and graffitied racial epithets on the walls.

This time around, glass was smashed and items inside were stolen and trashed.

The glass repair company came around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to start the cleanup process.

The Sacramento Police Department says they never caught the suspect(s) involved in the first vandalism. A new vandalism case has been opened.

No arrests have been made.