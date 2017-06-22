Marijuana Grow Burglary Investigation in South Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Around 3:40 a.m. the Sacramento Police Department responded to a ringing alarm at a business warehouse on Light Sky Court in South Sacramento.

When an officer arrived, he noticed an open door at the warehouse. While monitoring the area the officer saw a man bash and jump through a window of a neighboring business with a pot plant in his hand. The suspect rolled outside and ran on foot.

The warehouse is a legal pot grow operation.

The suspect's get-away car left the scene and the man led officers on a foot chase. Officers say he disappeared into the nearby neighborhood.

Officers only described the suspect as a young man in a dark hoodie wearing a surgical mask.