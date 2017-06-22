Men, Women Wear Pink to Show Support for Planned Parenthood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- On Wednesday, they wore pink -- women and men here in Modesto and across the country wore pink to show their support for Planned Parenthood.

“We care about women’s rights and women’s health,” said Angela Diamante of Modesto.

Three generation of women say they have relied on it for their reproductive health.

“I can’t believe we’re still dealing with this,” Diamante said.

The sunset rallies shined pink lights to send a message to local representatives like Congressman Jeff Denham who represents south San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties and who voted to pass the American Health Care Act.

“And it looks like the Senate is gonna vote next week and have that bill go right back to the House,” said Cheri Greben with Planned Parenthood Maramonte.

Greben says in the newest draft of the Senate bill, nearly 13,000 Planned Parenthood patients in Denham's district alone will lose access to health care there because the bill still includes a provision to cut Planned Parenthood from Medicaid.

"Eighty-five percent of them on Medi-Cal would not be able to come to us for their pap," Greben said.

“They did a cervical cancer screening here and they found out that she had it,” said Chris Ricci.

Ricci is talking about his wife -- a cancer survivor.

Planned Parenthood locations in Denham's district say that in 2016 they did 1,076 cervical cancer screenings, 1,238 breast exams, 18,756 contraception and emergency contraception visits and 22,005 STD screening.

FOX40 reached out to Denham's office for a comment, but he has not yet responded.

“No one is going to agree on everything, but you can at least respect people and hear them out,” said Adam Webber with the Stanislaus State College Democrats.