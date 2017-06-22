NASCAR Hauler Parade Preview

Gary is at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza getting a preview of the upcoming NASCAR Hauler Parade. The NASCAR haulers, which will be en route to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, June 23-25, will make their way over the Tower Bridge and around the State Capitol on their way to greet Northern California NASCAR fans ready for the big race in Sonoma.