Gary is at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza getting a preview of the upcoming NASCAR Hauler Parade. The NASCAR haulers, which will be en route to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, June 23-25, will make their way over the Tower Bridge and around the State Capitol on their way to greet Northern California NASCAR fans ready for the big race in Sonoma.
NASCAR Hauler Parade Preview
-
Local NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Returns to Placerville for World of Outlaw Sprint Car Races
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Retire from NASCAR Cup Series Following 2017
-
Disney Food & Wine Festival Preview
-
Deputies Arrest Napa Man Accused of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl
-
Sonoma County Mini Horses Killed After Driver Crashes Into Barn
-
-
Across US, Thousands Rallying and Marching for LGBT Rights
-
The Mardi Paws Parade is Almost Here!
-
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Parade
-
Former Youth Counselor Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Abusing Teen at Treatment Center
-
Golden State Warriors Parade Set for Thursday in Oakland
-
-
Join Studio40 Live for Sac Pride 2017!
-
2017 Sacramento Pride Festival
-
Mardi Paws is Tomorrow!