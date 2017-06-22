Placer County Fair Goes on Despite Triple-Digit Temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- It's opening day at the Placer County Fair in Roseville, and even though admission is free, attendance here is at a standstill.

"I thought it would be fun for my kids to do, even in the 100 degree weather," said mom Michelle Crump.

It was actually 107 degrees -- the hottest day of the summer so far.

"We'll survive!" she said.

The heat is making the few kids who were at the fair flush-faced.

"Where's my water? My water?" said a very thirsty Bailey.

And it's making them a bit fussy, too.

"It was better if you didn't know how hot it was, for self pity," said 4-H member Esther Jolly.

Because Jolly has to be at the fair. She and her friends are keeping the animals cool.

"Heat? Rain? Snow? The fair goes on," said Greg Hegwer, CEO of the Placer County Fair Association.

Hegwer is the head honcho at the fair. He says shutting the fair down for the day due to extreme heat would be impossible because of the 4-H program.

The kids who have been raising the animals have been preparing them for months to auction off on Sunday.

"The public might not come but these kids are gonna show up," Hegwer said.

"Right now we have lots of fans flowing on our chickens," Jolly said.

There were no fans flowing on the camels, though.

"He's loving it. He's a little mellow. Pretty cool," said David Chompff, a camel handler.

Some creatures couldn't care less about the heat.

"All day long women come up to me and tell me how hot I look. And I love it," said Rufus Leakin.

Leakin and his fellow outlaw Chilli Burrito are definitely breaking a sweat on their steeds. But they absolutely will not, under any circumstance, let the heat break their character.

"Slow start, fast finish. That's what we're known as. Haha. So come on out to the fair," Leakin said.