Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alexander Sigua, public relations manager at BloodSource, and blood donor Gered Brown, joined Gary and Lori on the patio to talk about an upcoming opportunity to donate blood. Starting Friday at the Marketplace at Birdcage Blood Drive you'll be able to donate blood to someone in need. On Saturday they are having a special event with 100.5FM featuring special prizes and giveaways. Help to save a life with BloodSource!

More info:

Marketplace at Birdcage Blood Drive

Friday-Sunday

Marketplace at Birdcage

BloodSource

10536 Peter A. McCuen Blvd, Mather

(916) 453-3042

BloodSource.org

Facebook: @BloodSource

Twitter: @BloodSource