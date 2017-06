Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary and Lori were joined via Skype by radio personality and Sacramento Kings analyst Carmichael Dave. If anybody knows the Kings it's most definitely Dave! He weighed in on what he think is going to happen at the NBA draft today. Show your Kings pride and join fans in midtown for the NBA Draft Block Party!

More info:

NBA Draft Kings Block Party

Tonight, 4-9pm

Midtown

NBA.com/Kings/DraftForLocations