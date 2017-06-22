Woman Whose Car was Stolen, Destroyed by Fire Shares Her Struggles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALT -- "It's been heartache after heartache."

But Stephanie Ochoa is a survivor.

The Galt resident has lived through the death of her newborn daughter, Alina, two years ago, who was born with a rare brain defect.

"I held my daughter for 12 hours, and then she died in my arms," she said.

Then just this past January, Carlos Garcia, the father of her two children, was gunned down and killed in Stockton. His murder is still unsolved.

Now, the 23-year-old mother, along with her two children, Carlos and Ariana, ages 6 and 5, find themselves homeless.

Their car was all they had, along with all their belongings inside it.

But that was taken from them too.

Vacaville police say their Mercury Grand Marquis was stolen by three teen boys from Stockton, two of them who were already on probation.

On Tuesday, cops caught up with that car and gave chase. They ended up off the freeway in Vacaville, where it caught on fire, amid the triple-digit heat.

Scorching flames left Ochoa's car and a Vacaville police SUV reduced to blackened metal frames.

"I don't have anything. They're careless and immature. They just took everything from me. I'm a single mom of two," Ochoa said.

She says the $2,000 she saved up to help get her family a place to live, is also gone. It was left inside her purse, which was in the car.

"I literally lost everything. And they don't think about that. Nobody's gonna help me. I'm so stressed out right now. My car's gone. All my belongings are gone," she said.

But Ochoa says despite all she's been through, she'll never just give up.

She prays that she's been through the worst, and that things will only get better. She says her two children keep her going.

"If they don't have me, they don't have anybody. And I won't leave my kids like that," she said.

Ochoa has set up a GoFundMe account to help her family get back on their feet. You can donate here.

38.254637 -121.299949