Your Weekend, June 22

Posted 11:19 AM, June 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:18AM, June 22, 2017

It'll be hot this weekend but there will still be some activities (most of them inside) to fill your weekend. Courtesy of Sacramento365, Mae and Paul have the details.

USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships
Venue: Sacramento State (CSUS) - Hornet Stadium

When: June 22-25

Times: Thurs 12:45pm-10pm; Fri 12:55pm-10pm; Sat 10:45am-4pm; Sun 6:45am-4pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/usa-track-field-outdoor-championships/

District 2 Multicultural Festival 2017

Venue: Hagginwood Park

When: June 24

Times: Sat 11am-6pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/district-2-multicultural-festival-2017/

A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Crystal Ice Cream Fantasy

Venue: Fairytale Town

When: June 24

Times: Sat 5pm-9pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/midsummer-nights-dream-crystal-ice-cream-fantasy/

Createfest

Venue: Pence Gallery
When: June 24

Times: Sat 5pm-9pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/createfest-3/

Make It A Night:
Beauty and the Beast

Venue: Wells Fargo Pavilion
When: June 20-July 2

When (this week): Thurs 2pm & 7:30pm; Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun 3pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/beauty-and-the-beast-4/

Restaurant:
The Porch Restaurant and Bar

1815 K St, Sacramento

http://www.theporchrestaurantandbar.com/

Bar:
Capitol Garage
1500 K St
http://capitolgarage.com/

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, May 11

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, May 18

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, April 27

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, June 15

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, June 1

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, March 30

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, June 9

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, April 6

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, March 23

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, May 4

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, March 2

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, March 16

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, May 25