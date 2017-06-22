Your Weekend, June 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It'll be hot this weekend but there will still be some activities (most of them inside) to fill your weekend. Courtesy of Sacramento365, Mae and Paul have the details.

USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Venue: Sacramento State (CSUS) - Hornet Stadium

When: June 22-25

Times: Thurs 12:45pm-10pm; Fri 12:55pm-10pm; Sat 10:45am-4pm; Sun 6:45am-4pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/usa-track-field-outdoor-championships/

District 2 Multicultural Festival 2017

Venue: Hagginwood Park

When: June 24

Times: Sat 11am-6pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/district-2-multicultural-festival-2017/

A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Crystal Ice Cream Fantasy

Venue: Fairytale Town

When: June 24

Times: Sat 5pm-9pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/midsummer-nights-dream-crystal-ice-cream-fantasy/

Createfest

Venue: Pence Gallery

When: June 24

Times: Sat 5pm-9pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/createfest-3/

Make It A Night:

Beauty and the Beast

Venue: Wells Fargo Pavilion

When: June 20-July 2

When (this week): Thurs 2pm & 7:30pm; Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun 3pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/beauty-and-the-beast-4/

Restaurant:

The Porch Restaurant and Bar

1815 K St, Sacramento

http://www.theporchrestaurantandbar.com/

Bar:

Capitol Garage

1500 K St

http://capitolgarage.com/