Your Weekend, June 22

It'll be hot this weekend but there will still be some activities (most of them inside) to fill your weekend. Courtesy of Sacramento365, Mae and Paul have the details.
USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships
Venue: Sacramento State (CSUS) - Hornet Stadium
When: June 22-25
Times: Thurs 12:45pm-10pm; Fri 12:55pm-10pm; Sat 10:45am-4pm; Sun 6:45am-4pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/usa-track-field-outdoor-championships/
District 2 Multicultural Festival 2017
Venue: Hagginwood Park
When: June 24
Times: Sat 11am-6pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/district-2-multicultural-festival-2017/
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Crystal Ice Cream Fantasy
Venue: Fairytale Town
When: June 24
Times: Sat 5pm-9pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/midsummer-nights-dream-crystal-ice-cream-fantasy/
Createfest
Venue: Pence Gallery
When: June 24
Times: Sat 5pm-9pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/createfest-3/
Make It A Night:
Beauty and the Beast
Venue: Wells Fargo Pavilion
When: June 20-July 2
When (this week): Thurs 2pm & 7:30pm; Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun 3pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/beauty-and-the-beast-4/
Restaurant:
The Porch Restaurant and Bar
1815 K St, Sacramento
http://www.theporchrestaurantandbar.com/
Bar:
Capitol Garage
1500 K St
http://capitolgarage.com/