California Assembly Leader Shelves Single-Payer Health Plan

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The leader of the California Assembly says he does not have plans to take up single-payer health care this year.

Democratic Speaker Anthony Rendon said Friday the Senate bill to create a government-funded health care system in California is “woefully incomplete.” The bill lays out a plan for a government-run health system in California but doesn’t include a way to pay for it. Rendon says the bill also doesn’t adequately address delivery of care and cost.

The Senate bill would cost an estimated $400 billion per year. It would require new taxes and cooperation from President Donald Trump’s administration to redirect existing federal money.

Rendon suggests the Senate draft a new version of the bill that addresses how to finance the plan and more clearly details how it would work.