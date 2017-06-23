Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rob White, Cap-To-Cap 2018 chair, joined Gary and Lori to talk about what Cap-To-Cap entails. "Capitol-to-Capitol" allows the Sacramento Metro Chamber to lead a delegation of business, civic, and political representatives from the six-county Sacramento region to Washington D.C. to promote the Capitol Region, safeguard our resources, and discuss priority initiatives. A lot of great reform came out of the 2017 Cap-To-Cap and now The Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 2018 Cap-To-Cap. Registration for the 48th Annual Cap-To-Cap opens in December. Be sure to register quick because this year did sell out!

More info:

Cap-To-Cap

April 14th-18th, 2018

MetroChamber.org