Crews Search for Swimmer Who Went Missing in Modesto Reservoir

MODESTO — A swimmer went missing Friday in the Modesto Reservoir, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The 21-year-old man has been missing since 4 p.m., after he swam with his friends toward an island in a cove along the main boat ramp.

According to the sheriff’s department, the water in the reservoir has low visibility. The area where the man went missing is also around 10 to 12 feet deep.

A dive team, along with fire crews and helicopters, assisted deputies in their search but the 21-year-old has not yet been found.

