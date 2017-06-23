Fans Get First Look at Kings’ New Draft Picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There were a few bands that followed the Sacramento Kings' draft picks after their appearance on-stage Friday night at Concerts in the Park in downtown Sacramento.

But make no mistake, the new Kings players were the headlining act.

"We want Fox, we want Fox," shouted Kings fans prior to the players introduction, referring to the team's top draft pick and fifth overall selection De'Aaron Fox, the point guard out of Kentucky.

Fans tell FOX40 they are very pleased with the organizations draft night Thursday that took place in Brooklyn, New York.

"What more can you ask for," says Kings fan Derrick Pierce.

Experts and pundits have rated the team's draft picks as possibly the best of any team in the NBA.

"I think Kings fans can trust the front office again," says fan Andrew Davies.

Team general manager and former Kings player Vlade Divac had come under fire from fans in recent years for his less than popular moves, culminating in the departure of star player Demarcus Cousins. The Cousins trade, while controversial at the time, may turn out to be a good move in the long run in some fans' eyes.

Among other players, the Kings acquired guard Buddy Hield from the New Orleans Pelicans in the Cousins trade.

"To see Fox and Buddy together, that's going to be fun," Davies said.

The Kings newest players are De'Aaron Fox from Kentucky, Harry Giles from Duke, Justin Jackson from North Carolina and Frank Mason from Kansas.