Former Mayor Kevin Johnson, Wife Served Subpoenas in Pie Throwing Case

SACRAMENTO — Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson and his wife Michelle Rhee were served papers at the Sacramento International Airport as they returned from vacation around midnight Friday.

The subpoenas compel them to appear in the retrial of Sean Thompson, who was charged with assault after he threw a pie in Johnson’s face.

Johnson did not testify in the original trial.

Thompson’s lawyer Claire White says the pair will have to appear at the double jeopardy hearing in August.

