Hit-and-Run Suspect Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter After 2 Die Following Crash

STOCKTON — A woman has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter after rear-ending a car Sunday, causing two of its passengers to die days later.

Initially, Sabrina Freeman, 27, was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run as a result of leaving the scene of the crash on Interstate 5. However, in the following days, the front passenger and then the rear passenger of the Toyota Tercel that Freeman hit died.

Before the collision, the driver of the Toyota was traveling down the highway near the Country Club exit. According to the driver’s daughter, her mother along with her mother’s sister and niece were on the way to church when Freeman’s Ford hit their car from behind.

Witnesses were able to follow Freeman home, tipping police off to her whereabouts.

Now, the driver that Freeman rear-ended is in the hospital, about to undergo surgery.

At the time of the hit-and-run, Freeman was driving on a suspended license from a previous collision.

Freeman is currently in custody in San Joaquin County.