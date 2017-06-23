In Your Neighborhood: Land Park

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Gary and Martina are checking out the food and activities available in Land Park.

William Land Golf Course

Meet and Eat

  • Popular breakfast and brunch location

Fairyland Town

  • What: A Midsummer Night’s Dream & Crystal Ice Cream FantasyWhen: Saturday, Jun. 24, 2017

    Time: 5 – 9 p.m.

    Cost: Advance Tickets: $15 for adults, $7 for children (ages 2-12), free for children 1 & under

    Day-of Tickets: $20 for adults, $10 for children (ages 2-12), free for children 1 & under

    Members receive $2 off per ticket on advance tickets. No member discount on day-of tickets.

Funderland Park

 