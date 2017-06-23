In Your Neighborhood: Land Park

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Gary and Martina are checking out the food and activities available in Land Park.
William Land Golf Course
- Sacramento's oldest course, built in 1924
- Junior Golf Camps available
Meet and Eat
- Popular breakfast and brunch location
Fairyland Town
- What: A Midsummer Night’s Dream & Crystal Ice Cream FantasyWhen: Saturday, Jun. 24, 2017
Time: 5 – 9 p.m.
Cost: Advance Tickets: $15 for adults, $7 for children (ages 2-12), free for children 1 & under
Day-of Tickets: $20 for adults, $10 for children (ages 2-12), free for children 1 & under
Members receive $2 off per ticket on advance tickets. No member discount on day-of tickets.
Funderland Park
- Amusement Park built for the kiddos ages 2-12