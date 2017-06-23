Road in Alta to Reopen after Washing Away in Winter Storms

ALTA — Crews put the final touches on a new bridge near the Placer County community of Alta, after part of Morton Road was washed away in January.

The project cost $2.5 million, and took under six months to complete — through wet weather and sizzling temperatures.

The effort came with an added sense of urgency because 10 to 15 rely on that road to get to and from their homes.

A soft opening of the road was set for Friday at 5 p.m., and a grand opening ceremony is scheduled for July 5.

39.206736 -120.811461