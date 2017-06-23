Sheriff’s Office: Sex Offender Removes Ankle Monitor, May Be Headed Toward Sacramento

MEYERS — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Friday a paroled sex offender had reportedly removed his ankle monitor and expressed wanting to head to Sacramento.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an anonymous caller reported 25-year-old Alexander Paul Childs had removed his ankle monitor. Childs was convicted in 2012 of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. He was released later that year, but his parole was suspended in May 2017 for trying to leave the county.

The anonymous caller said Childs was currently in Meyers, but wanted to head to Sacramento.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the Meyers area but did not find Childs. The Sheriff’s Office issued a “be on the lookout” for Childs, described as a white male, about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Childs, contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.