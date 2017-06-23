Snapchat Releases Location-Sharing Feature

SACRAMENTO — Snapchat’s recent update offers the new Snap Map feature, which lets its users share their locations with their Snapchat friends.

Location sharing is turned off when the app is first updated. Once it is accessed for the first time, Snap Map can be turned on or put into “Ghost Mode,” which doesn’t share the user’s location with anyone. Users can also choose who they share their location with.

Snapchat says once Snap Map is turned on, a person’s location is only updated while on Snapchat and not when it’s being used in the background.

FOX40 talked to a few Snapchat users and a parent of a user who all agree — it’s creepy. One girl has the update and is already using Ghost Mode.

Media expert Murray Newlands said Snapchat is used by a lot of young people, so parents should be aware of the dangers of allowing them to share their location. On the other hand, he thinks the location service is good for promoting events.