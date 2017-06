Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeremy Kate, owner of The Wandering Chef, joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen to cook up some amazing pan seared scallops and red curry cauliflower purèe. He will be performing a cooking demonstration at the Oak Park Farmers Market this Saturday. Check him out and cater your next event with The Wandering Chef!

More info:

Oak Park Farmers Market

Saturday, 9am-1pm

Oak Park

(650) 796-1122

TheWanderingChef.net