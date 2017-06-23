Try Out to Be the Next US Olympic Hopeful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

24 Hour Fitness in Folsom will be hosting exclusive in-person tryouts to find Team USA’s Next Olympic Hopeful. This will be the first phase of live tryouts to find The Next Olympic Hopeful, a first-of-its-kind program led by the United States Olympic Committee to enhance the pipeline of world-class athletes pursuing Olympic sport.

The quest to find The Next Olympic Hopeful will ultimately find one male and one female athlete per sport (eight total) who will be invited to join the national team camps of four sports: bobsled, skeleton, track cycling and rugby. The journey will be highlighted on Team USA social and digital channels and the entire program, including announcement of the winners, will be featured on a two-hour broadcast airing on NBCSN in August, entitled Scouting Camp: The Next Olympic Hopeful.