Wildlife Rescue Takes in Hundreds of Animals Stressed from the Heat

MCCLELLAN PARK -- The Wildlife Care Association in McClellan Park is overcrowded.

The excessive heat is causing wildlife to suffer gravely. On most summer days, about 30 to 40 animals are brought into the facility. This week, triple digit temperatures are causing triple the intake.

Many of the animals are coming in extremely dehydrated and many of them are unable to take care of basic necessities.

The group is asking people to leave shallow bowls of water to assist wildlife during hot, dry days. Be sure to wash and bleach the bowl every couple of days.

Information on volunteering with and donating to the Wildlife Care Association during these peak months is available on their site.