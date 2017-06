STANISLAUS COUNTY — Around 10:08 p.m. Friday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office dive team was able to locate the body of a 21-year-old missing swimmer.

Nelson Guerra of Turlock had been swimming with friends in the cove near the main boat ramp around 4 p.m. Friday when he went missing.

Deputies say Guerra reportedly became distressed while attempting to swim to an island.

37.658456 -120.650823