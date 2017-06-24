Fire Takes Over Sacramento Home; 2 People, Several Animals Evacuated

SACRAMENTO — Two people inside of a home were able to get to safety Saturday before firefighters extinguished a fire that took over the residence.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames at the home on Norbert Way, just off of El Camino Avenue, before they spread to nearby homes.

The Sacramento Fire Department reports several cats and birds were saved by firefighters and no one was injured.

UPDATE: Fire crews rescue multiple cats, birds from Norbert Way house fire. 2 adults evacuated safely, no injuries, fire under investigation pic.twitter.com/92wzW5RV9g — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 24, 2017

A video posted by the Sacramento Fire Department shows the garage completely scorched by the fire, with destroyed property inside.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.