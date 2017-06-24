Sac PD Searching for Suspect in Shooting Outside Downtown Liquor Store

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside a downtown liquor store.

The shooting happened at Rodney’s Liquor Store at 1000 J Street around 10:50 a.m.

One man was shot. He was found in an alleyway south of J Street and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities say the shooting happened after an altercation began in the store and continued outside the store.

Police are on scene searching for the suspect who is known to frequent the downtown area.

The suspect is described as a white male who weighs 250-300 pounds.

Traffic in the area is impacted.

SPD is working a shooting at 1000 blk of J St. Unk on vict injuries, susp outstanding. Plz avoid area, traffic impacted on J St. pic.twitter.com/pklXPEYiOp — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 24, 2017

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.