SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is on scene investigating a homicide.

Authorities are working in the area of S and 13 Streets and expect the area to be closed off for several hours.

There is no victim or suspect information at this time.

SPD is investigating a suspicious death at 13th/S St. Homicide Detectives responding to take over the investigation. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/B6405fzjVE — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 24, 2017