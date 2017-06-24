South Lake Tahoe Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Angora Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Cal OES says the community of South Lake Tahoe is still learning from the immense Angora Fire, 10 years after it decimated thousands of acres of land and hundreds of homes and buildings.

The flames sparked from an illegal campfire quickly took over 3,100 acres and wiped out 242 homes and 67 commercial buildings, according to Cal OES.

As a result, fire crews have worked to lower the risk of another disastrous fire by reducing forest fuels in the area.

At Tahoe Paradise Park, Lake Valley Fire Protection District Chief Tim Alameda spoke with residents in the community about how far the area has come since the Angora Fire and what more there is to understand from the tragic event.