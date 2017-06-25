Crews Searching for Man in the Water Near Brannan Island State Park

RIO VISTA — Crews are searching for a man in the water near Threemile Slough and Brannan Island State Park near Rio Vista after the kayak he was riding in with his daughter flipped over.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a call just before 2:30 p.m. reporting a man who appeared to be drowning in the area.

Crews with Sacramento County, Solano County and the Coast Guard responded to the area to search for the 40-year-old man.

The daughter was rescued and is expected to be OK.

The man’s identity is not known at this time.

