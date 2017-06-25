Grass Fire in Rancho Cordova Caused by Illegal Firework

RANCHO CORDOVA — A grass fire that burned 58 acres in Rancho Cordova was caused by an illegal firework, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

The fire started about 4:30 p.m. along Rancho Cordova Parkway. About 70 firefighters responded to the fire, along with eight fire engines, three battalion chiefs and a few bulldozers.

A spokesperson with Sac Metro said recent extremely hot temperatures dried out the fuels, so the fire spread quickly. Wind also helped the fire grow fast.

Officials say an illegal firework was found near the location where the fire started. They are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the arson tip line at (916) 859-3775.