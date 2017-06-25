Muslim Community Comes Together to Celebrate End of Ramadan Despite Possible Hate Crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The end of Ramadan is a celebration for thousands of Muslim families in Sacramento -- a time of happiness despite two possible hate crimes that have rocked their community.

On Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said a burned Quran filled with bacon was left hanging on a handcuff near the Masjid Islamic Center in Sacramento.

Just 24 hours prior, the Council on American-Islamic Relations or CAIR, said a driver threw large pieces of the Quran at the Islamic Center of Davis.

Hassan Shabbir shared cell phone footage with us of after the attack.

This is the second time the center has been targeted.

Last week Lauren Kirk-Coelho was found guilty of vandalizing the property and leaving bacon on door handles back in January. She was sentenced to five years probation.

Kate Mellon Anibaba, a Davis activist sent FOX40 a statement saying, “My repose is that the community will always have more love than hate for our Muslim Sisters and Brothers. But we need to take this seriously and giving 5 years probations for makings an entire community feel unsafe is unacceptable by not taking things seriously enough we embolden others to commit hate crimes in our communities.”

“It's disappointing, it's sad that people resort to this and try to intimidate a faith community but we're not going to let them win,” Basim Elkarra, the executive director of CAIR said.

Muslim community leaders said it’s sad that their centers, their faith have been targeted but they remain united.

“Best statement in the face of evil actions is to stay the course and to stick to your ground and keep moving forward,” Imam Azeez, the director of the Tarbiya Institute said.