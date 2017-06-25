One Man Dead After Early Morning Shooting in South Modesto

A drive-by shooting in a South Modesto neighborhood left a man dead early Sunday morning, police confirmed.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Modesto officers received multiple calls regarding a shooting along the 600 block of Thrasher Avenue. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to a statement from Modesto police, the victim was in front of the residence with a group of individuals when a car drove by and shot multiple times.

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive in the incident. Modesto police encourage anyone with information to come forward.