Police in Stockton Find More than $10K in Illegal Fireworks

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton confiscated more than $10,000 worth of fireworks from a home on Trident Street in Stockton.

William Yanez, 37, was arrested on charges of possession of illegal fireworks with intent to sell and not having a permit for storage, police said.

All of the fireworks were brought in from out of state, and they are not the “safe and sane” type that are permitted in Stockton.

Police received a tip about the illegal fireworks, drove by the home and saw all of the fireworks in the garage — which was left open.

Yanez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.