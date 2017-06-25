Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Murder-Suicide in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a Rio Linda home on Sunday night.

Detectives believe the man and woman, who were married and both 34 years old, were in some sort of argument at their home on Q Street near Rio Linda Boulevard, when the man turned the gun on his wife, shooting and killing her, and then killing himself.

Detectives say the couple had three children, ages 3 to 15, who were inside the home on Sunday night when the shooting took place. The sheriff’s department said one of the children called 911 to report the shooting.

The names of the man and woman have not yet been released.

