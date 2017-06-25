Sacramento Gives Final Pitch for Olympic Trials Bid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO STATE -- As the outdoor track and field championships wrapped up Sunday at Sac States's Hornet Stadium, the attention of local sports reps turned to 2020.

The Sacramento Sports Commission, which is in charge of bringing sporting events to the city, along with representatives from Eugene Oregon and Mount San Antonio College in Southern California, all gave their final pitches to the United States track and field board in an attempt to lure the 2020 Olympics trials to their respective locations.

Sacramento was banking on past experience for it to prevail.

In both 2000 and 2004 Sac state played host to the trials.

In 2000, a couple of months prior to the Sydney games in Australia, 180,000 people attended the eight-day event at Hornet Stadium -- an attendance record that still stands.

"The projections are around $30 million of economic impact for the area, I would imagine we would see numbers for attendance that rival those of 2000," says Sacramento Sports Commission Director Mike Sophia, regarding the possible awarding of Sacramento as the trial bid winner.

Sophia says he expects a decisions by the U.S. Track and Field board within weeks if not sooner.