Takata, Brought Down by Airbag Crisis, Files for Bankruptcy in U.S.

NEW YORK — Takata has filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. after failing to recover from one of the worst auto safety scandals ever.

Analysts had long warned that Takata could be forced into bankruptcy due to the huge cost of a deadly exploding airbag scandal, which resulted in the recall of tens of millions of vehicles around the world.

The company’s defective airbag inflators, which can explode and send shrapnel into drivers and passengers, has been blamed for 11 deaths in the U.S. and several others elsewhere.