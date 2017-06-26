× Car Hits El Dorado County District Attorney Building — Again

PLACERVILLE — Police in Placerville say a car crashed into the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office building Sunday evening.

Investigators said the driver fell asleep at the wheel, and will not be charged with any crime.

The crash knocked out a street lamp post, some landscaping outside the building and minor damage to the building itself.

Police said an intoxicated driver hit the building at almost the exact same spot in early May. That driver was charged with driving under the influence.

The building is in an older part of town, police said, with a winding street. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but officers say people often go too fast.