SACRAMENTO — A controlled burn is scheduled around 9 a.m. Monday morning along the American River Parkway.

ADVISORY: Beginning Monday, June 26 @ 9am, Sac Fire will begin controlled burns in American River Parkway (Area in red) Please share and R/T pic.twitter.com/g3Psec4kFC — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 26, 2017

The Sacramento Fire Department urged neighbors to not call 911 if they see smoke in the area behind Costco, west of the Business 80 freeway.

The American River Parkway typically sees several fires during the summer months.

Controlled burns begin in American River Parkway this morning at 9am, in area west of Business 80. Please do not call 911 if you see smoke.🔥 pic.twitter.com/vKDx9dHu26 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 26, 2017