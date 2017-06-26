Councilman’s Flyer Stirs Up Controversy in Modesto

MODESTO–An annual car seat event in Modesto is taking a backseat to controversy.

Modesto City Councilman Tony Madrigal says he wanted to honor Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson who died in a fiery crash last month by renaming this year’s child safety seat check after her. Madrigal says Johnson’s parents and husband gave him their blessing.

However, Stanislaus Sheriff Adam Christianson has claimed the flier heavily features Madrigal’s information at the top and that this was done for the city councilman’s political gain.

Madrigal is running for reelection in November.

“We’ve done this event successfully now for three years and this was an opportunity to honor her and that was 100-percent my intent,” Madrigal said.

A co-organizer of the event, Safe Kids Stanislaus, tell FOX40 they have no comment at this time.