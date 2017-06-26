Deputy Jumps into Canal to Rescue Owl

SACRAMENTO–A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy offered a helping hand to an owl in need today.

Deputy Thompson was out with an inmate work release crew on Fruitridge and Power Inn Roads when he saw an owl struggling to get out of a canal. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the owl was stuck in the water, having problems with its wings and legs.

Deputy Thompson then jumped into the canal, picked the bird up and carried it to safety.

The owl was able to fly up into a tree once its wings dried off.

Kyle Dowd filed this report.