Kings Foundation ‘Goes Green’ with Annual Golf Tournament

GRANITE BAY — The Kings Foundation held its annual invitational golf tournament Monday morning in Granite Bay.

In the last three years, the foundation has raised more than $250,000 for health education and sustainability. Appropriately, the event was held at the Granite Bay Golf Club — known for using the least amount of water of any golf course in the region.

In attendance were Kings announcer and executive director of the Kings Foundation Scott Moak, former Kings player Kenny Thomas and former NFL star Lance Briggs, who grew up in Elk Grove.