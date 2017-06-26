This summer, join FOX40 and the Berg Injury Lawyers in taking a personal pledge to STOP distracted driving.

OUR GOALS:

To change behavior in Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto

Prevent unnecessary accidents

SAVE LIVES AROUND SACRAMENTO/STOCKTON/MODESTO

How will we do this:

FOX40 is dedicated to this project and will be devoting news coverage as well as public

service announcements to make our community aware of this important issue.

Asking you to take a personal pledge to stop distracted driving, and talk about it with

your friends and family

TAKE THE PLEDGE:

I pledge to:

Never text and drive

Use a hands-free device

Pull over if necessary to use the phone

According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, 80 percent of vehicle crashes involve distracted driving. Up to 3,000 people across the county are killed every year in distracted driving crashes. The number one cause of distracted driving crashes is cell phone use.

Download the AT&T Drive Mode App for iOS and Android.

AT&T DriveMode is a free*, safe driving app that helps prevent distractions while driving by silencing incoming alerts, including iMessages. The app activates when speed reaches 15 MPH and deactivates when speed drops below 15 MPH for 2-3 minutes. The impacts of distracted driving affect us all, so we’ve made DriveMode available to customers of all wireless companies. Parental Alerts that send an SMS to the parent if the app is turned off or if auto-mode is disabled (available to AT&T postpaid customers only; alert sent to AT&T mobile numbers only). Auto-reply responses to SMS and MMS messages with a personalized

safe driving message (AT&T postpaid customers only)