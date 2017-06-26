Trump Misses His Own Deadline for ISIS News Conference

WASHINGTON — Monday marks two weeks since President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference to detail the latest strategy against ISIS in two weeks.

This is the second time the President has missed a deadline he set himself regarding a news conference on the militant group.

Trump first promised to hold a news conference on ISIS five weeks ago on May 21, when he said there would be one “in about two weeks.”

“We are doing very well in the fight against ISIS,” Trump said as he met with the emir of Kuwait in Saudi Arabia during his first foreign trip. “We’re going to be having a news conference in about two weeks to let everybody know how well we’re doing.”

Though that news conference never materialized, he promised the same thing during his Cabinet meeting on June 12.

“We’ve had tremendous success against ISIS,” Trump had said. “You will see numbers that you would not have believed. And, frankly, if you looked back even six months ago you wouldn’t have believed it was possible.”

It has been two weeks, and there has been no news conference, nor is there one scheduled.

“If we have one it will be in the guidance,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Sunday, the day before the two week deadline, when asked about Trump’s deadline.

Spicer told reporters Monday there was no update on timing of a potential ISIS news conference.

“As soon as I have an update on that I’ll let you know,” he said.

Not the first time

These are not the only deadlines Trump has set and missed.

After he alleged that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him during the election, Trump was asked during an interview with Fox News why he didn’t ask intelligence agencies for evidence that he was surveilled by the former administration.

“I don’t want to do anything that’s going to violate any strength of an agency,” Trump said. “We have enough problems. But, we will be submitting certain things and I will perhaps speak about this next week.”

“I think you will see some interesting things going to the forefront over the next few weeks,” he added.

The White House never provided evidence that Obama wiretapped Trump.

In August 2016, he promised that his wife, Melania Trump, would hold a news conference in the coming days to address allegations about how she immigrated to the US in 1996.

“I said to her: ‘No no, let is simmer for a little while. Let them go wild, let it simmer, and then let’s have a little news conference,’ ” Trump had said.

Though the now-first lady tweeted out a statement from her immigration lawyer that said she properly followed immigration law when she came to the United States, she never held a news conference.

“I am pleased to enclose a letter from my immigration attorney which states that, with 100% certainty, I correctly went through the legal process when arriving in the USA,” Trump tweeted, with a photo of the attorney’s letter attached.

‘Tapes’ deadline met — thanks to Congress?

Trump has met one deadline recently, though.

He said during a Rose Garden news conference with the Romanian President on June 9 that he would reveal “fairly shortly” if he was taping conversations in the Oval Office, as he previously hinted in a tweet about fired FBI Director James Comey.

“I will tell you about it over a very short period of time,” Trump said, twice declining to elaborate during the news conference. He later said reporters were “going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer.”

Then, 17 days later, he tweeted: “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea……whether there are “tapes” or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”

…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Meeting that deadline was likely because of a request from Congress to submit any recordings the President had of his conversations with the ousted Comey.