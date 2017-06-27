Does Sacramento Have the Worst Drivers in the Country?

SACRAMENTO — The insurance website QuoteWizard issued a list Tuesday, ranking the 75 most populous cities based on how well their residents drive.

Sacramento was ranked as having the worst drivers in the United States.

QuoteWizard says it used 2 million data points from its users in 2016. The rankings were determined by the “sum of weighted means calculated from these parameters: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.).”

With Sacramento coming in at Number 1, Salt Lake City, Riverside, Richmond, VA, and San Diego rounded out the top 5, respectively.

According to QuoteWizard, Sacramento’s citations put us over the top:

Sacramento is the capital of California. They’re also the capital of bad drivers. That’s right, Sacramento: you’ve earned the dubious honor of being America’s worst driving city. Sacramento finds itself in first due to the highest rate of traffic citations in the country. They’re also close to the top for accidents and DUI’s, at fourth. Yes, America’s largest tree canopy lines Sacramento’s streets, but the streets themselves are filled with dangerous drivers. Perhaps Sacramentans should consider commuting by boat on Sacramento’s numerous waterways, ala Venice. Fortunately, Sacramento’s sorry drivers can always take solace in the fact that they’re not from SoCal.

See the full list here.