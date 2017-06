SACRAMENTO — Two expensive pieces of equipment belonging to the Arden Park Dolphins swim team were stolen over the weekend.

The team says their locked storage shed was broken into sometime Saturday night.

The two piece of equipment, valued together at around $10,000, were paid for with fundraising dollars. The equipment was used for timed competition swimming.

Kids ages 6 to 18 swim with the Dolphins.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating the theft.