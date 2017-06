SACRAMENTO — Former Sacramento City Councilwoman Bonnie Pannell has died, she was 68.

Pannell served the southern end of the city for 16 years. She was known for raising funds for transit, sports and education, as well as being an advocate for better housing in low-income neighborhoods.

Former Mayors Heather Fargo and Kevin Johnson have both spoken out, saying Pannell was always passionate about city government.

Honored to have served alongside Councilmember Bonnie Pannell, whose impact on Sacramento will be felt for decades. — Kevin Johnson (@KJ_MayorJohnson) June 28, 2017

No one was more committed to her district and City. She will be missed, thoughts and prayers. #RIP — Kevin Johnson (@KJ_MayorJohnson) June 28, 2017

She retired from the council in 2014.

So sad to lose Bonnie Pannell today. The last woman to serve on this council with me. She was a titan in @TheCityofSac #JobsJobsJobs pic.twitter.com/YXldKMUji4 — Angelique Ashby (@AngeliqueAshby) June 28, 2017