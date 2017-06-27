Goose Up for Adoption in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY — Cats, dogs and fish are common animals to adopt, but the new animal available in El Dorado County is something very different — a young goose.

This furry white and tan baby goose came to El Dorado County Animal Services on Monday. This beauty is a female with an unknown age.

Animal Services said the goose is lonely at the shelter.

Anyone who wants more information about this goose is urged to click here.

It is unclear if this goose is still on the market, but the as of 1 p.m. the El Dorado County Animal Services Facebook page said it is available.

El Dorado County Animal Services also offers animals like cats and dogs.

Ashley Caldwell filed this report.