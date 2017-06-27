Lodi Police: AR-15 Stolen at House Party

LODI– Police in Lodi say an armed robbery Saturday afternoon happened along S School Street at a home near Clyde W. Needham Elementary School.

Investigators reported a Lodi resident held a party that day when unwanted guest came.

One of the suspects held a hand gun and robbed the victim of his AR-15 riffle, police said.

When police arrived, the victim pointed to the alleged suspects’ car that had the riffle in the trunk.

Justin Encinas, 19, and Raymond Gutierrez, 22, were arrested and booked for robbery and multiple weapon violations.

Officers also arrested a man for public intoxication and resisting arrest, but he was not involved in the alleged robbery.

